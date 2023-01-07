Clint Cosgrove sits down with the Rivals250 receiver to breakdown his commit to the Illini. Elzy discuss why he chose the Illinois in the end, coaches and players he connected with throughout the recruiting process, his message to the Illinois fans and more...

SAN ANTONIO — Chicago (Ill.) Simeon four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy has capped off his recruitment by announcing his pledge to Illinois during the All-Americsn Bowl.

Illinois' success on the field is showing up on the recruiting trail in a major way and landing Elzy signals that Illinois could be on its way to being the school to beat in the Land of Lincoln. Elzy joins linebacker Antown Hayden and athlete Kaden Feagin to become the third in-state, four-star recruit in Illinois' 2023 class.

Elzy will have a chance to make in immediate impact as a much needed outside receiving threat for Bret Bielema and staff. The Chicago native combines his next level frame with the speed and athleticism to be a game changer at the college level and beyond. Elzy is the perfect fit for Illinois' power running offense, which also incorporates spread principles, as he has the size to be a dominant run blocker in addition to being a short, intermediate and deep threat in the receiving game.

Elzy signed with Illinois during the early signing period and held off his announcement until today's All-American Bowl.