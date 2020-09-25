Illinois offers in-state athlete Rashad Rochelle
Illinois reached out on Frida to offer Springfield (Ill.) junior Rashad Rochelle. Listed as an athlete by Rivals.com, Rochelle plays quarterback for the Springfield Senators. Orange and Blue News c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news