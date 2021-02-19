EdgyTim - Indiana GA hired as O-Line coach at Minot State University

Former Indiana University grad assistant Danny Friend has been hired as the offensive line coach at Minot State.

In a release, Minot State head football coach Mike Aldrich said he was excited to add Friend to his staff.

"I am really excited to be adding Danny to our staff. He has been a part of a program that has a great culture and has improved drastically during his time at Indiana University. He will bring a lot of energy and love to our offensive line and to our team as a whole. He played and coached at the NCAA Division I level and he is a great addition to our staff. Friend will help us continue to build and maintain a culture of accountability, passion, and grit within our program," Aldrich said.

Friend had served as a graduate assistant at Indiana since 2018 and was responsible for recruiting offensive linemen, coaching the scout defense and assisted with coaching the offensive line.



Friend was a standout offensive lineman for the Hoosiers, as he was the 2017 Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree and claimed the Ted Verlihay Mental Attitude Award that same year.

He was an offensive lineman in 2017 after starting his career as a tight end for the Hoosiers, playing in 38 games and recording 10 catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He played in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl and the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl.