He was named a Second-Team All-MAC selection this past year while recording 17 tackles, three for loss and one sack.

Kramer played four seasons at Northern Illinois and collected 97 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Kramer emerged as one of the better defensive tackles around the country this past season and will now look to bring help to a defensive line in Indiana that became depleted over the last few months.

Indiana lost Jerome Johnson and Jovan Swann to the NFL Draft, both defensive tackles, and then freshman defensive end Damarjhe Lewis to the transfer portal earlier this year. IU did, however, also secure a defensive line commitment through the transfer portal earlier this offseason from Ryder Anderson as well.

Kramer will have one year of eligibility remaining.