Indiana leaves big impression on 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Indiana football is in class of 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner's bloodline. His father, Jacob, played at Indiana in the early 2000s. Now, Wagner could potentially follow in his fathers footsteps as the next Wagner to play along the Hoosiers' offensive front.

As of now, Illinois is currently the other big player for the class of 2027 offensive lineman. As a native of St. Joseph, Illinois, the Illini appear to be the Hoosiers' lone competition for the 6-foot-6 lineman.

Wagner is currently an unranked recruit, according to Rivals.

One of the biggest things that stood out to Wagner on his visit to Bloomington, was the fact that the coaching staff knew who he was. That made a big impression on Wagner since he's a 2027 prospect.

Additionally, despite the poor weather, Wagner loved the atmosphere and the energy inside of Memorial Stadium during Indiana's 42-28 win over Maryland in week five.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds as a high school sophomore is a big part of what makes Wagner standout.