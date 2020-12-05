Notre Dame notched its second undefeated regular season in three years, toppling Syracuse 45-21 to go to 10-0. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game.

• Fifth-year senior Ian Book became the all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, notching his 30th victory. He’s 30-3 as a starter. And just as he had in recent weeks, he’s as big a reason as any the Irish prevailed. He woke them up from their slumber, shed his own early rust and led three touchdown drives in the final 5:36 of the first half. On those three possessions, he was 8 of 10 as a passer.

• Book also led Notre Dame on a scoring drive right after a 40-yard Sean Tucker touchdown pulled Syracuse within 24-14 in the third quarter. He picked himself up after committing consecutive turnovers and executed a 53-yard touchdown march where he scrambled for 18 yards on fourth-and-five and then 28 yards for a touchdown. He finished the game 24-of-37 passing for 285 yards with five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).