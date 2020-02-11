News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 05:58:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Inoke Breckterfield keeping tabs on 2021 LB Mojo Weerts

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Last month during the live contact period, Wisconsin assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield made a stop at Batavia High School in Illinois to check on Mojo Weerts.

A 6-foot-2, 217-pound middle linebacker, Weerts is now looking to take an unofficial visit to UW this spring.

2021 linebacker Mojo Weerts wants to visit Wisconsin this spring.
2021 linebacker Mojo Weerts wants to visit Wisconsin this spring. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}