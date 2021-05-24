Into The Blue: 2022 QB Recruiting Heating Up; Latest On Top Chicago Targets

*** Michigan has long made three-star Clovis (Calif.) High Nate Johnson its top priority this cycle but has slowly been expanding its board at the position. Before we get into that, let’s focus in on Johnson. Michigan is still recruiting him hard and is still set to get him in for an official visit next month. Johnson is fresh off running a 10.52 100m at his track meet over the weekend, and that blazing speed is what has the staff so intrigued. Even if quarterback doesn’t work out, there is a spot for Johnson. You can figure out a way to utilize him. Remember, some schools really liked him as both a wide receiver and defensive back. His focus, however, is on sticking at quarterback.