AMES — With all due respect to Ben Franklin, death and taxes might have a third partner in inevitability: the Iowa defense scoring points. Defensive back Sebastian Castro intercepted an errant Rocco Becht throw in the second quarter and took it 30 yards for a touchdown, pushing Iowa's lead to 17-0 in a game the Hawkeyes won 20-13.

On the fateful play, DE Joe Evans came around on a stunt to pressure Becht, and Castro swooped in front of the freshman quarterback's desperation pass to the flat, waltzing into the end zone with no Cyclones within reach. "They came out in an empty formation and they motioned a guy over, so that's going to change my responsibility, what I'm meant to look at," Castro said. "So that just brought my eyes to my [assignment], and I just looked at it the whole way in."



Castro's score marks an incredible 16-straight seasons (and counting) in which the Hawkeyes had scored on a pick-six, dating back to 2008 when Amari Spievey picked off an Adam Weber throw in the Hawkeyes' iconic 55-0 victory at the Metrodome. "That's something we take pride in, taking the ball away," Cooper DeJean said after the win. "And when we take the ball away we want to score." It's not quite as simple as taking pride, obviously — but it's also not that complex. "Part of it's the way we play defense — our defensive guys did a great job," Ferentz said. "A lot of zone coverage, so we've got our eyes on the ball a lot. But a guy like Castro, a year ago I don't think he could have made that play; here we are a year later, where he makes a great play."