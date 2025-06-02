Iowa Offers Caden Considine as Preferred Walk-On

Walking on to the Iowa football program is becoming a Considine family tradition. Sean Considine walked on at Iowa early in the Kirk Ferentz era with Hawkeyes and became not just a starter at safety in the Hawkeye secondary, but a very good one.

Considine earned All-Big Ten and Academic All-American honors before departing Iowa as a fourth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2005 NFL Draft. He went on to have an eight-year NFL career with the Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens. Considine wrapped up his professional career by helping the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII.

Now the next generation of Considines may be walking on at Iowa. Caden Considine, a 6'0", 205-lb prospect in the Class of 2026, announced on Sunday that he earned a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa after camping at Iowa yesterday.