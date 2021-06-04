Iowa offers Epenesa
Will history repeat itself with another member of the Epenesa family?
Iowa football and the Epenesa family took a step in that direction on Friday when the youngest son of former Hawkeye defensive lineman lose Epenesa picked up an offer from Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes at the Lindenwood Camp in the St. Louis area.
That was the same camp where the Iowa coaches saw the oldest of the Epenesa boys, A.J. at back in June of 2014 and offered him a scholarship.
One difference this time was that Iowa didn’t wait until to extend the offer. With A.J., Kirk Ferentz called the next day to make a dream come true for the family and offer the future five star All American and scholarship.
This time, it didn’t take the head coach to sign off and make the call. Assistant coach Kelvin Bell, who coaches the defensive line, offered lose Epenesa after working with him at the camp on Friday.
This isn’t the first offer for the Class of 2025 prospect, but it was the first known offer to a prospect in that class by the Iowa football program. Utah has also offered the soon to be 9th grader, who already stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 228 pounds. Also joining Iowa in offering on Friday was Minnesota.
The middle son of the Epenesa family, Eric, is currently a walk-on at Iowa playing linebacker. He joined the program in January and participated in spring practice.