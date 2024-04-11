Iowa OL Making Progress This Spring
The Iowa offense has had many flaws in recent seasons that have resulted in that side of the ball producing some historically low yardage and scoring totals. One of those flaws has been inconsistent play from the offensive line. That unit is expecting bigger and better things this fall, though, thanks to increased experience, better health, and influx of new ideas.
Offensive linemen Gennings Dunker and Connor Colby spoke to the media on Thursday and discussed some of the changes to the offense under new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, making the transition to an RPO-heavy offensive scheme, the improvement being made, and much more.
Asked if Lester's new offensive schemes would give Iowa more ways to attack opposing defenses, Dunker agreed. "It's definitely given us more tools to be successful with the different things we can do," he noted.
While the offense may look different this fall with the addition of increased pre-snap motion and RPO concepts integrated into the play design, neither Dunker nor Colby thought that the changes had significantly altered what they did on a play-by-play basis.
"It's not that complicated when you play o-line, it's either a run block or a pass block," said Dunker. "If it's a run, you have to know who we're working to. If it's a pass, you have to know what happens when certain blitzes come and] what gaps you're responsible for."
Colby agreed that the transition hadn't been too difficult from a mechanical standpoint. "We still gotta block the run," he noted. "We kinda know when the RPOs are on and when they're not, so we know to be better on double teams and [when to not get] downfield and get penalties."
Colby added that while the offensive linemen don't see a lot of what the rest of the offense is doing while they're focused on winning their battles in the trenches, he had noticed a few wrinkles with the skill position players. "Wide receivers are getting open," he said.
The addition of more pre-snap motion and RPO concepts in the play design has also been successful as "eye candy" to help distract the defense. "We've seen some of that in spring ball, plays working better than they used to," he explained, adding that it was also a confidence booster to be able to do it against a unit as good as the Iowa defense.
Dunker cited the experience possessed by several of the returning offensive linemen as a positive in being able to grasp the new concepts on offensive quickly and help teach them to some of the younger linemen.
"The older guys can work with the younger guys," Dunker explained. "Some of us will understand concepts faster because we've played more ball, so then we can relate that to the younger guys and help them out. We watch them during practice too and I'll be like, 'Hey dude, on this play maybe you should have squeezed or played the end a little differently.'"
Colby and Dunker emphasized Lester's strengths as a communicator and a leader as positives in implementing the offensive changes this spring. "He's got a lot of energy and he communicates well in meetings," Colby said.
"He makes sure we all know what we're doing. His biggest thing with the new offense coming in this spring is 'If you don't know what your're doing, we can stop the play and just figure it out. Just ask.'"
Dunker agreed. "He's really smart and cares a lot. He gets fired up and gets really into it."
The million dollar questions for this fall: will the Iowa offense look different to Iowa fans this fall? And will it be more effective?
Dunker expressed confidence about both questions. "I would think so. I think we've improved a lot as an o-line specifically," he said. "We've improved a lot, the younger guys especially - [Kade] Pieper, Leighton Jones, [Jack] Dotzler, and [Josh] Janowski."
"Fundamentals, like the first steps," said Dunker when asked what had improved the most for the offensive line.
"A lot of the first steps are a lot better than they were even at the end of the season compared to where they are now. Mason [Richman], some of his first steps and gap walks are really good. Dotzler's making huge improvements from where he was in the fall."
Dunker affirmed that the current plan was for him to be at right tackle this fall. "[My confidence] has definitely increased. I know a lot more. It's going to be a lot more fun this year. I have the experience of all the games. It's gonna be awesome."
Finally, Dunker, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection majoring in human physiology, explained that he had gotten his class schedule arranged to better balance his (intense) academic pursuits and his work on the football field.
"I got my school taken care of, too. I'm gonna be taking some decently hard classes, but nothing like I was last fall," he explained. "So it will give me more time to focus on football. I'm taking summer classes so I can take a lighter load in the fall. I'm taking Organic Chemistry II in the summer."
If Dunker and the rest of Iowa's offensive line can master their on-field chemistry as well as he masters chemistry in the courseroom, then the Iowa offensive line could make the progress it needs this fall to create a solid foundation for the new-look Iowa offense.