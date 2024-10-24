Advertisement
in other news
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26th
• Tim OHalloran
TE Mueller checks in
Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far
• Tim OHalloran
Mizzou meets expectations for three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington
Zachary Washington scheduled an unofficial visit to Missouri with high expectations for the wide receiver group.
• Tim OHalloran
in other news
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26th
• Tim OHalloran
Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern
Iowa will host several priority recruits this weekend, including a JUCO All-American on his official visit, a 2025 running back, a 2026 offensive lineman and more.
Let's take a closer look at those three priority targets, plus a handful of other prospects, that will be in Kinnick Stadium visiting the Hawkeyes this weekend.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement