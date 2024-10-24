Advertisement

2024 Breakdown: Harlem

2024 Breakdown: Harlem

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Harlem Huskies.

 Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: Boylan

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Boylan Titans

 Tim OHalloran
Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday

Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday

Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26th

 Tim OHalloran
TE Mueller checks in

TE Mueller checks in

Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior 3 star TE Gavin Mueller (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) checks in and recaps his season so far

 Tim OHalloran
Mizzou meets expectations for three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington

Mizzou meets expectations for three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington

Zachary Washington scheduled an unofficial visit to Missouri with high expectations for the wide receiver group.

 Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 24, 2024
Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough

Iowa will host several priority recruits this weekend, including a JUCO All-American on his official visit, a 2025 running back, a 2026 offensive lineman and more.

Let's take a closer look at those three priority targets, plus a handful of other prospects, that will be in Kinnick Stadium visiting the Hawkeyes this weekend.

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
