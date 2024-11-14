Is Indiana for real? Plenty of doubt still exists

Curt Cignetti (Photo by © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

What Indiana has accomplished this season has been the story of the year, a feel-good turnaround of a Big Ten punching bag, a moribund program that was chalked up every season as an easy win for conference teams. Instead, the Hoosiers have punched back – and knocked out every opponent.

Not only is Indiana 10-0 for the first time in program history, it’s the first time the Hoosiers have won double-digit games dating back to the program’s inception in 1899. There are still two regular season games left against Ohio State and Purdue, and the Boilermakers are so bad that’s another virtual guaranteed win. First-year coach Curt Cignetti deserves all the credit in the world. The players deserve unbounded praise. What they’ve done in Bloomington has been surprising and incredible. But one wonders if all the Indiana exuberance is a little overblown? Outkick.com founder Clay Travis posed an interesting question on social media Tuesday when he asked: “Honest question, does anyone actually think Indiana, BYU, Miami or Notre Dame would beat Alabama, Ole Miss or Georgia on a neutral field? I don’t. These playoff rankings are a joke.” The rankings might not be a farce but the Hoosiers at No. 5 overall behind only Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State (another team that might be slightly inflated), does make some scratch their head. Sure, Indiana is undefeated and the Hoosiers deserve all that credit. But it also played only one team with a winning record this season and that’s Nebraska at 5-4. The Huskers have lost three straight, demoted their offensive coordinator and brought in Dana Holgorsen to call plays. Indiana’s wins – while almost all blowouts – are not against the best of the best. FIU, Western Illinois, UCLA, Charlotte, Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State and a Michigan team that cannot throw the ball downfield have been beaten so far this season. Indiana beat the Wolverines by only five points. The combined record of Indiana’s opponents this season is 40-53.

Kurtis Rourke (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)