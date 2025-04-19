ISU lands key spring portal target in Indiana's Barrett

A redshirt freshman who played five games for one of the top teams in the Big 10 announced Saturday he'll be joining Iowa State starting in 2025.

Indiana transfer Austin Barrett, the younger brother of likely Cyclone starting offensive lineman Dylan Barrett, gave the coaching staff the news during an official visit to Ames.

As a redshirt freshman, Barrett found the field for 49 plays across five games for an Indiana squad that won 11 games. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman posted a 69.2 PFF offensive grade that included a 77.9 pass block mark and 65.9 run block mark.