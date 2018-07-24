Streamwood (Ill.) senior defensive end recruit Elijah Beach (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) spent this past weekend at the University of Notre Dakota and on Monday decided to give the Fighting Hawks his verbal commitment. Beach recaps his decision here.

"I had a great visit to North Dakota this past weekend" Beach said. "My original plan was to not commit but after my visit I just couldn't pass up the offer and the opportunity that North Dakota extended me so I committed."

Beach pointed towards his weekend visit to North Dakota as a big factor in his decision to commit to the Fighting Hawks.

"It was my first ever visit to North Dakota this past weekend and I just never realize how beautiful everything was at North Dakota. I ended up visiting North Dakota along with camping with them. The campus at North Dakota was just great and everyone showed me just great hospitality all weekend long. It's just an amazing school and football program. I was able to spend a lot of time with the coaches at North Dakota and they are all great guys. Also Coach Bubba (Schweigert) is simply the man. I was able to get to know Coach Bubba and he's just a great guy and someone I can see myself playing for in college."

Beach was looking at a handful of other schools but in the end felt he didn't want to miss out on his North Dakota offer.

"I looked hard at a handful of schools including Western Illinois plus Wyoming also wanted me to wait until after the first few games. I just didn't want to pass up the offer from North Dakota and I felt that if I waited to make a decision that the offer from North Dakota could go away. After my visit I just was sold on them, so why wait? I knew I was ready to commit to North Dakota on my way home from the visit."

Now that Beach is committed, what was the hardest part of the process?

"I'm really glad it's done and it just takes a lot of pressure off of me. The hardest part of the process was calling up the other coaches and telling them no. You end up building a relationship with those other coaches and I just don't like to tell people no. Making those calls wasn't easy but it was also the right way to handle it."

Elijah Beach is verbally committed to North Dakota.

