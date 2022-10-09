Michigan's offensive attack against Indiana, whether it was by design or taking what the Hoosiers gave them, was very balanced during its 31-10 victory on Saturday. The ground yards were earned the hard way and J.J. McCarthy was able to find success through the air despite the one interception, throwing for over 300 yards for the first time in his Wolverine career.

After the game, McCarthy was pleased with the win but felt as if there were things he needed to clean up in his game, which all players feel after every game.

However, in regard to the offense as a whole, he feels there is an entirely different, and improved level, the offense can hit.

The surface of potential has yet to be scratched.

“I mean, us as an offense, we’re multi-dimensional," McCarthy said. "If they’re stopping the run, then we’re gonna hit him through the air. If they stop the air game, we’re gonna hit him on the run. And I mean, it just goes out to our offense. And just, even today, I just feel like we haven’t even scratched the surface yet of our potential. Once this offense comes together, and once we play as a cohesive unit, and we are in rhythm, like naturally, and we’re a very dangerous offense, but we haven’t even scratched the surface yet.”

One of the biggest things that McCarthy has shown in recently weeks is his ability to navigate the offense. Whether it's finding the right player or creating his own plays on the fly, the coaching staff have trusted McCarthy to play winning football.

So far, he's certainly delivered.

That trust is being shown on the field with McCarthy's level of play. But that doesn't mean he isn't fully satisfied with everything just yet.

"I feel right at home right now,” McCarthy said. “Just my comfortability, but just being able to utilize my legs more on those third downs whenever something’s not open, just being able to use that God-given ability. I mean, just consistently making the right decisions consistently putting the ball where it needs to be, and just commanding the field out there.

"So it’s just, like, there’s so many things that I can improve on. There’s so many things I’m gonna see on the film that I can improve on, but it’s just the consistency that I’m really striving to get towards.”