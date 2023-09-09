Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy went into this week against UNLV with mixed emotions and left the game with his emotions just as mixed.

On one hand, he was excited to get the win and happy with his performance, a near-perfect day in the air capped with 280 yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, he did so with a heavy heart in the process.

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler, just 20 years old, passed away during the offseason due to a heart condition. Keeler and McCarthy have been friends since childhood and the two were high school teammates for a time. Even both families are friends.

McCarthy wanted to honor his long-term friend the only way he knew how.

"This whole week has been super emotional for me because that's been my guy since day one," McCarthy said. "When I was playing youth football and, obviously, in high school he was my left tackle and you know how important that left tackle and quarterback relationship is. It just really meant a lot to win this game for him, number one, but that 47-yard touchdown is something you just can't make up. It was unbelievable. Just happy we got it done for him."

The 47-yard touchdown was significant. Not only was it a big play to extend the Wolverines' lead over the Rebels even further, but it was Keeler's number for the Rebels, number 47.

For those who caught the game at home, CBS had just finished discussing and honoring Keeler and his passing, saying that McCarthy had written the number 47 on his non-throwing hand.

On the very next play, McCarthy found a streaking Roman Wilson for the touchdown.

Sometimes sports work in mysterious ways.

"From the get-go, I knew we were going to have a good play because it looked like they were playing tight quarters," McCarthy said. "A cover zero, one through two. I just wanted to get a hard heavy run action and turned around I saw I was a little bit pressured to the right so I slid a little bit, I was gonna throw it back across the field to 6 but I was like, not today, those days are kind of over. I saw Roman get a little bit of separation and just stepped up and gave it to him.

"I didn't hear the 47-yard touchdown until I was down this hallway. I was like, man, if that's God I don't know what is."