One of the more buzzworthy names of the NFL Draft cycle is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his meteoric rise from a mid-first-round selection to now being rumored as a potential top-five selection.

While the consensus has yet to land on a team that will certainly take McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings have been the name most consistently linked to the signal caller so far.

In the case of Yahoo Sports, though, an intriguing team name has come up in its latest mock draft.

Yahoo has mocked McCarthy to be selected No. 6 overall by the New England Patriots in a draft day trade to take the U-M product.

In this mock, New England jumps down to 11, then back up to the sixth pick to grab McCarthy. He wouldn’t have a whole lot to work with as a rookie, but perhaps he’s the young quarterback the Patriots need to build around for the future.

A potential selection by the Patriots is intriguing for the obvious reasons, as Tom Brady, a former U-M quarterback, developed his Hall of Fame career with the Patriots.

Could New England strike gold twice?