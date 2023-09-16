J.J. McCarthy entered the postgame interview room with not much to speak on about his performance during Michigan's 31-6 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Throwing three interceptions in the winning effort, the most in his career, it's something that McCarthy is going to face and own, as any leader of an offense would do.

There's no one McCarthy is going to blame, no one he is going to point the finger at, only himself.

"I'm going to take all of those on the chin and put them all on me," McCarthy said. "There's a lot of stuff that obviously didn't go my way, didn't go the offense's way but I can't wait to watch the tape to see the mistakes that were made and get better from it, honestly. I'm going to take those on the chin. They're on me."

When asked whether the first interception he threw stuck with him, McCarthy says that he stays on the same wavelength no matter what throw he makes. Good, bad and everything else in between.

His immediate reaction to his interceptions is that he needs to look at the tape further to diagnose what went wrong.

Needless to say, he will be in for a rude awakening once he flips that tape on.

"No matter what whether it's a great throw or an interception I'm always going to be (the same) no matter what it is," McCarthy said. "It didn't go well after the first one and I've just got to watch the film and see what I can do better."