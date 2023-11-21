Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy grew up in the Midwest and always looked forward to watching the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on Thanksgiving weekend each year.

While not specifically rooted in the rivalry, McCarthy always admired both the Wolverines and Buckeyes from afar as he was growing up.

Perhaps one program more than the other.

“I grew up first being an Ohio State fan," McCarthy said. "I won’t lie, I did. But God had different plans for me and showed me the way and I’m very blessed and appreciative to be here.”

As a quarterback of the Wolverines, all eyes will be focused on his play on Saturday as that is typically how a signal-caller will be remembered in this game. While McCarthy is shouldering the pressure, it also goes the same for the opposite direction in Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord.

Being tasked to snap a two-game losing skid to the Wolverines, McCord is likely feeling even more pressure in that regard.

McCarthy and McCord are friends and have been since the two were in the same recruiting cycle.

McCarthy won't be wishing McCord well this weekend as the two will face off after a season-long collision course.

"Kyle is my guy, ever since growing up and going all the satellite camps and all these Rivals, 247, all that, we were always there together,” McCarthy said. “We just kind of meshed, had two alike personalities. And just, it’s gonna be really cool, it’s gonna be really surreal to see him out there in this environment, this game, and just going out there and wish him safety and make sure he stays healthy. He’s gonna give our defense a little bit of some trouble at times, and we got to respond and be able to attack them in any way possible.”

Where McCarthy does have the edge is experience, with this being his third game against the Buckeyes, which includes a victory in Columbus last season, he feels experience is big when it comes to operating in big rivalry games such as this one.

"I think experience is one of the greatest edges you can have as a player,” McCarthy said. “Just going into last year that first drive just all those emotions that were creeping in, it was something I’ve never felt before. So now it’s predictable, therefore manageable, and I’ll know how to handle my emotions and get them down to where they need to be."