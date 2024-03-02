Former Michgain QB J.J. McCarthy entered the NFL Draft Combine one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He may leave the combine a favorite to be a top 5 pick,

One of the narratives heard from McCarthy doubters is that he is undersized, which could bring durability concerns. During the combine, prospects have their height, weight, and more measured. It creates a consistent standard because college teams tend to inflate their numbers.

Here is how the consensus top 5 measured up at the combine.

JJ McCarthy 6024 | 219Bo Nix 6021 | 214 Caleb Williams 6011 | 214 Drake Maye 6040 | 225 Jayden Daniels NA

In a surprising move, Daniels elected not to be measured. Some have concerns about Daniels' weight as well.

McCarthy came in at 6'2 4/8" and 219 lbs. That's 10 lbs more than McCarthy was listed by Michigan at the start of the season. It's also 5 lbs more than projected #1 pick Caleb Williams and Oregon QB Bo Nix, who McCarthy is also taller than. Only Drake Maye was bigger than McCarthy among the top group.

During a segment at that combine, NFL Draft analyst Louis Riddick said that he had heard McCarthy could be a top 5 selection. At the combine, McCarthy met with Chicago Bears (No. 1 pick, No. 9 pick), Washington Commanders (No. 2 pick), New England Patriots (No. 3 pick), New York Giants (No. 6 pick), Minnesota Vikings (No. 11 pick), Denver Broncos (No. 12 pick), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13 pick), Seattle Seahawks (No. 16 pick), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 26 pick).

Some experts believe McCarthy could be in play in the top 5 with either the top 3 teams or a team trading up with Arizona or Los Angeles to get into the top 5.