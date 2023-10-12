A lot has been said about Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his play on the field as well as his personality off it. One thing that someone can't say about McCarthy, however, is that he's selfish.

McCarthy continues to prove to the staff each week that he is a model player to lead a program and his ability to put others ahead of himself speaks for itself.

For quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell, he sees McCarthy's unselfishness firsthand every day he's in the building. He can't talk highly enough about what his quarterback means to the U-M program.

"I think J.J. is the ideal, not only quarterback but really a person to represent a program," Campbell said. "He's really unselfish, he's about the team. He's the type of leader you want at a program such as Michigan. Just an unbelievable kid, disciplined in life and how he treats his teammates is how he wants to be treated. I think that's infectious amongst the whole team."

It doesn't just resonate with the staff either, the players benefit from who McCarthy is as a person, too.

Meeting with reporters this week, offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart confirmed that McCarthy donates part of his NIL earnings to his offensive line, to the ones who keep him upright and create space for him to make plays.

It's a gesture that means a lot to the group as a whole.

"It shows the character that he has," Barnhart said. "How much love and trust he has in his offensive linemen."