Being a quarterback at the University of Michigan is no easy task. Every move you make, every action and result that happens on the field will be examined by a microscope and sifted through with a fine-tooth comb.

For sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, nothing every really seems to phase him. His head coach, Jim Harbaugh, echoed the statement this week by saying the stage is never too big for him, the lights are never too bright and the moment never becomes overwhelming.

That's why McCarthy waved off questions asking about how he felt when it comes to people scrutinizing his play.

It's just another day in the offense for him.

"It just comes with the job," McCarthy said. "It’s one of those things where you can only focus on what you can control and what your coaches are telling you and what you’re self-criticizing. I promise you that I’m harder on myself than any critic out there is on me, so it’s nothing. I really don’t pay too much attention to it. Actually, I’m thankful for it. Because it’s guys like Joel Klatt that are pointing things out that sometimes the coaches might miss on.

“So it’s just more information to grow and get better and I’m appreciative of that. I’m not gonna get emotional with it. I’m just gonna take the advice, and I’m gonna roll with it. If it works, it works, then if it doesn’t, I won’t implement it.”

The same goes for other programs, too.

The more he plays, the more tape that will be on him and the film never lies when it comes to intentions and habits. That's another part of the daily dose of scrutiny McCarthy has been used to since his days as a five-star recruit.

Only this time, it's something he can be involved with, too.

"I’m doing the same thing to them,” McCarthy said. “That comes with the territory, too, and I feel like with my play, I haven’t even scratched the surface myself and what I’m fully capable of so they haven’t seen things that I have in my bag, that I haven’t shown yet. So, it’s a new week, every single week and there’s new things being put out there every single week. But yeah, I’m doing the same thing to them. They’re putting stuff on tape. I’m studying it and yeah, that’s the fun thing about sports.”