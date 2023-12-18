If you were hoping for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy to make a decision regarding his NFL future before the season is over, you're likely to be disappointed.

McCarthy has received some considerable draft buzz as the season has gone on with many predicting that the gunslinger could be an early-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Despite the noise, McCarthy told reporters on Monday that he is currently not focused on what happens after this season.

"I have not at all," McCarthy said. "I am completely in the present moment, soaking in every single day, enjoying every single practice, every single meeting with my guys. Only God knows that question. We'll know by the end of the season."

Even when it comes to any discussions with head coach Jim Harbaugh, McCarthy acknowledged that Harbaugh asked him whether he wanted to discuss his future during the team's off week last week.

Instead, McCarthy declined, telling his coach that his sole focus was to prepare for Alabama.

"He actually brought it up and asked if I wanted to talk about it during the week off," McCarthy said. "I told him that I am only focused on Bama and he was fired up."