When interim head coach David Braun listed four different quarterbacks in response to questions about the position over the summer, many people rolled their eyes. He even mentioned the perceived fourth-stringer, Jack Lausch.

"We want to find ways to involve Jack Lausch in a lot of different ways," Braun said in his press conference at the start of the season. "As we look at the entire roster, you look at Jack and how can you not consider this guy one of our top athletes, one of our top football players?"

The battle for the No. 1 job was between graduate transfer Ben Bryant, the eventual starter, and Brendan Sullivan, last year's incumbent who started four games. Ryan Hilinski, who started six games in 2022, would probably be No. 3.

Why mention Lausch, a sophomore with one game and four passing attempts in his career at the time of Braun's comments, in that group?

Saturday against UTEP, Northwestern fans saw why. Lausch gave Northwestern's offense a new wrinkle with his speed and athleticism, rushing for 53 yards on four carries, including the Wildcats' opening touchdown.

