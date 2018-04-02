Batavia (Ill) junior three star ranked outside linebacker recruit Michael Jansey Jr. (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) took a visit last week to Wyoming. Jansey Jr. fills us in on his initial impressions from Wyoming and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to go out and visit Wyoming early last week over my spring break," Jansey Jr. said. "I'm actually in Ames, Iowa tonight (Sunday) and I'm visiting Iowa State on Monday morning for another college visit."

Jansey Jr. filled us in on his visit to Wyoming.

"I went out to Wyoming on Tuesday and it was a good time. They had a spring practice so I was able to watch the practice along with getting to see the campus and the facilities. Wyoming has a newer weight room and facilities and everything was pretty impressive. I really just wanted to get out to see Wyoming in person and just get a chance to see another part of the country. Wyoming offered me a while ago and I just wanted to get a good feel for the school, the football program and just the whole environment. Just seeing the mountains and flying into Denver and then making the drive to Wyoming it was pretty amazing and very scenic. It was a very good visit and I'll stay in touch with the Wyoming coaches."

Jansey Jr. also has a few more visits planned.

"I'll be at Iowa State tomorrow (Monday) and then I'm visiting Nebraska this coming weekend. They following weekend I'll be visiting West Virginia. The West Virginia visit will be after they wrap up spring ball so it will be just an individual visit and I'm excited to see these schools in person."

Jansey Jr. is also starting to make progress in narrowing down his college choices.

"I'm starting to look into more schools and make more visits. I'm getting a better idea on some schools but I'm honestly still in the process of just starting to narrow things down. Once I make my West Virginia visit I'll be done with taking visits for awhile. We are expecting a lot of college coaches to be back in school this spring. I'm also going to the different camps (The Opening/UA/Rivals Three Stripe Camp) over the next month or two."

Michael Jansey Jr. has multiple scholarship offers.

