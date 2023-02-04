In light of Jayden Reed's outstanding performance this week at the Senior Bowl practices, here are wide receiver Jayden Reed's five best and most impactful plays as a Michigan State Spartan. 5. Game-winning touchdown vs. Wisconsin (2022) The Spartans entered the 2022 homecoming bout against the Badgers losing their last four games, which felt like there was no hope in sight for Michigan State. MSU and Wisconsin played a classic in Spartan Stadium that not only went to one overtime, but TWO(!) overtimes. With the score tied at 28 apiece in the second overtime, the Spartans were hit with a third-down-and-12 at the Badger 27-yard line. With struggling field goal kicking thus far, the Spartans had to play for a touchdown, and that's when quarterback Payton Thorne recognized single coverage against Reed and the rest, as they say, is history.

4. Game-tying punt return touchdown vs. Nebraska (2021) The 2021 season was nothing short of spectacular for the Spartans and Reed. Down 20-13 with just under four minutes left in the contest, the Spartans needed a spark, and they needed it in a hurry. The Cornhusker defense had their way with the Spartan offense all night, so the Spartans' top wide receiver decided that it was time to take matters into his own hands-on special teams.

3. Game-sealing touchdown vs. Penn State (2021) In the last game of the 2021 regular season, the Spartans and Nittany Lions played an exciting snow bowl at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans were 9-2, coming off of a soul-crushing dominating loss, 56-7, a week before against Ohio State. In order to have a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game, the Spartans needed to finish off the season strong with a victory against Penn State. Leading 23-20 with 5:15 to go, the Spartans faced a fourth-down-and-15 at the Nittany Lion 20-yard line. With almost impossible kicking conditions, head coach Mel Tucker left his faith in his offense to make a big play to seal the game. Quarterback Payton Thorne once again recognizes single coverage against Reed and takes a shot to put the game away.

2. Go-ahead touchdown versus Pittsburgh in Peach Bowl (2021) The Spartans and Panthers battled all night in Mercedes-Benz stadium, in a game that seemed like it would come down to the very end. The Spartans were down 21-16 with three minutes to go. As mentioned, Thorne was no stranger to taking shots to Reed, especially if he saw single coverage against him. This time was no different. On first-down-and -10 at the Panther 22-yard line, Thorne chucked it up to Reed once more in hopes of another big time play by the Spartan receiver. It paid off.

1. Huge fourth-down conversion vs Michigan (2021) This may not be a game-winning touchdown, but there was no bigger play in the Spartans' 2021 run than this one. Down 30-14 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, the Spartans faced a crucial fourth-and-4 at the Michigan 29-yard line. The Spartan offense struggled to put much of anything together in the second half, while the Wolverines were in position to potentially blow this game wide open with a stop and another score. The Spartans absolutely NEEDED a conversion to stay in the game and have a chance at keeping Paul Bunyan in East Lansing. Reed, who was lined up against future first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, Daxton Hill in the slot, was given a chance yet again to make another crucial contested catch, and he did. This eventually led to a touchdown, and the Spartans ultimately won the game.

Reed has been impressing during Senior Bowl practices all week. He will play for the National Team on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Some of his highlights from throughout the week are below.

