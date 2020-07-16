EdgyTim - JCA ATH Mack is on the rise

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy senior athlete recruit Ja'arie Mack (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) is a versatile and an impressive overall athlete who has added his first two scholarship offers this summer. Mack checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I added new offers from Roosevelt University (NAIA) and also Valparaiso (FCS)," Mack said. "I've also been in touch with various schools over the spring and summer and a lot of those schools want to see some of my senior season video."

Mack discussed his thoughts on adding his latest offer from Valparaiso.

"I know that Valparaiso has been showing more and more interest in me over the past few weeks up until they offered me. Valpo is a good school that offers strong academics. I also know it's not too far from home in Indiana and they also have a good football program. I'll do more research and learn more about them soon and it's great to add an offer from them."

Mack also filled us in on his growing list of suitors so far this summer.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I've also been in touch with Northern Iowa, Indiana State, SIU, NIU and also Western Michigan. I made a few different visits already to NIU. Indiana State also likes me a lot and all of the schools want to see some of my early season video this fall."

Mack is also preparing to take on a new position for this coming season.

"Last season I played running back, wide receiver and also some safety. This season I'm still planning to play running back and receiver and this year I'm working at defensive end. My coaches also considered moving me to linebacker but they like me better on the defensive line. I've been focused on just learning defensive end and getting better with my all around game."

In the meantime Mack will keep working with his team and hoping he has a 2020 senior season.

"It's been getting a little harder to not focus on everything that has been happening lately with COVID and the IHSA. I believe in God so I just pray and put my faith in God. We are in team camp now and everything has been going well. It's been fun but I'm ready for some contact."

So what will we see from Mack's game this season we didn't see a year ago?

"I've made a lot of improvements from last season. I've worked hard on my overall speed and explosiveness and I've also added more good weight and strength. People will see a big difference in me this season."

