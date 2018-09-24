Chicago (Ill) Brother Rice (5-0) junior defensive end recruit Justin Jefferson (5-foot-10, 222 pounds) was able to check out the University of Cincinnati on Saturday. Jefferson, who is having a big junior season so far for the state ranked Crusaders checks in the recaps his impressions from Cincinnati and much more in this update.

"I was able to get out with my Dad to see Cincinnati on Saturday," Jefferson said. "They have been in contact with me and I talk a lot with Coach (Mike) Denbrock and invited me to come see a game."

Jefferson broke down his first game day experience and impressions at Cincinnati.

"It was my first real college game day experience on Saturday and it was a fun first visit and experience at Cincinnati. I was able to meet a few of the coaches at Cincinnati before the game and we watched some tape. I was able to visit and see some of the campus at Cincinnati along with some of the dorms. It was a good game and they beat Ohio. The Cincinnati coaches all seemed pretty happy that I decided to come and visit the school. Coach Denbrock said he would stay in touch with me this season."

So which other schools have reached out to Jefferson this fall?

"Besides Cincinnati I've also been in touch with Toledo, Illinois, Michigan State plus a few Ivy League schools like Yale and Harvard. I'm planning to make two more game day visits soon. I'm going to Illinois for a game on October 13th when they play Purdue. The following week I'm going to visit Michigan State when they play Michigan."

Jefferson's focus has remained on school along with his team and the remainder of the season.

"I've been just really focused on school along with my team and our season. I've been playing pretty well so far and I think that all the hard work I put in this off season is really paying off this year. I went to a ton of camps and I was able to really learn a lot about my overall skills and technique and everything seemed to all come together for me after the camps this summer. I'm just a better overall player this year compared to last year."

Justin Jefferson has a scholarship offer from NIU.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today