Highly sought after defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Illinois native made the call today and gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes despite not having a chance to visit campus yet due to the pandemic.

"I get along really well with Coach Bell and I like Coach Ferentz and their old-school approach to football," said Pittman. "We got to talk to their whole staff and their academic team, and I've gotten nothing but positive feedback from all the people I know that have ties to Iowa. Although we didn't get to visit campus, with all of the information we had, we felt as a family that it was the right decision for me to go there."

A three-star prospect, Pittman chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Boston College, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Toledo, Bowling Green, and Northern Illinois.

Pittman, who could play inside or outside in college, is relieved to have the weight of his college decision off his shoulders this evening.

"It's definitely a relief," Pittman said. "I don't have to focus on where I want to go now, so I can focus on everything else and the 2020 season. It's a relief and a joy obviously."