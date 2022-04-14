Jim Harbaugh confirms JJ McCarthy to resume throwing regimen

It's been a difficult spring for sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy. Looking to compete with Cade McNamara for starting snaps under center this season, a nagging shoulder issue forced the rising sophomore to be shelved for the remainder of spring to avoid doing further damage to his shoulder.

Fortunately for McCarthy, his shoulder issue did not require surgery. Instead, McCarthy and the Michigan football program elected for rest and a specific rehab process that would easy the ongoing issue.

Despite being a limited participant during practices, it appears that McCarthy is only days away from being able to throw a football again.

Appearing on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that McCarthy can resume throwing drills on Monday after a lengthy time off.

"JJ, even though he didn’t play in the spring game, he took a lot of reps in spring practice," Harbaugh told Jansen. "Just didn’t throw the ball. He is set to start throwing on Monday."

Numerous times during his short career in Ann Arbor, McCarthy's leadership abilities have been praised by Harbaugh, his teammates and the rest of the coaching staff alike.

That trend continues.

McCarthy easily could've sulked and detached himself from the team due to not being a full participant. He was the exact opposite, according to Harbaugh.

The headman was effusive in his praise for the quarterback.

"He brought, even though he wasn’t throwing, all of the energy, competitive fire, and leadership," Harbaugh said. "Like a kid in a candy store, that’s the best way to phrase what he’s like. There’s just certain guys that are like that, and he’s one of them. At the very highest level in everything, he does with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. You just always want to give him a big hug, just love being around him. He’s even got an extra pep in his step knowing he’s going to be back to throwing on Monday.”

