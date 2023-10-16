Jim Harbaugh has been effusive in his praise for his quarterback since his arrival on campus. As J.J. McCarthy's play has picked up, so too has the praise he has received from his head coach.

That culminated in the comments that Harbaugh made about McCarthy to the media on Monday, going as far as saying that McCarthy could be on his way to being the best quarterback in program history.

He made his case by using one metric in particular.

"I feel like I stand corrected from what I've been saying the last several months that I think J.J. is a once-in-a-generation quarterback," Harbaugh said. "J.J. has shown to be on the path to being the best quarterback in Michigan history. The statistics I'm sure speak to that. The statistic that speaks to it the most is the amount of drives—he's had 213 drives. We've scored on 130 of those drives. 96 have been touchdowns, 34 have been field goals. 61%."

Harbaugh says that one statistic has sold him on McCarthy's greatness level despite being only halfway through his junior season with the program.

While McCarthy's future at U-M beyond this season is unknown if he continues on his current path, Harbaugh has no doubt that McCarthy has created the standard of what quarterback play should look like in Ann Arbor.

"It's really remarkable," Harbaugh said. "There's no statistic that demonstrates the quality of quarterback play more than that statistic in my mind. Just to follow up, too, I think going forward, J.J. will be the quarterback all future quarterbacks will be compared to."