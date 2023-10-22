JJ McCarthy's dominant performance in Michigan's shut out win over the Michigan State Spartans has caused some big reactions. One place that is reacting is Las Vegas. Heading into the weekend betting lines had JJ McCarthy a heavy underdog to Washington's Michael Penix for the Heisman Trophy. McCarthy's 4 touchdown performance paired with Penix's two interceptions and near loss to 1-6 Arizona State has shot JJ to the betting favorite college football's most coveted award according to FanDuel.

McCarthy was considered a sleeper pick at +1400 odds to start the season. While he is not putting up the yards or touchdown numbers you would expect from a Heisman QB, McCarthy has been the most dominant player on college football's most dominant team. With only a handful of snaps in the 4th quarter all season, people are starting to take notice of how efficient the Wolverine QB has been. There's a long way to go, and McCarthy will likely need similar performances against Penn State and Ohio State to eventually win the award. Still, being the favorite this far into October is a big deal. Same can be said for the Michigan team. Georgia has been the betting favorite to win the National Championship since the start of the year. The back to back National Champions have struggled at times against teams like South Carolina, Auburn, and Vanderbilt while Michigan has strung together it's four most dominant victories in four consecutive games in conference play. With the undefeated Bulldogs on a bye, and Michigan beating their rivals on the road 49-0, they have moved slightly ahead in the betting odds.

Again, Michigan needs to beat Penn State, Ohio State, win the Big Ten Championship and ultimately a playoff game, but right now it feels like Michigan and Georgia are on a collision course for the 2023 National Championship. Speaking of Ohio State, there was some movement for the Wolverines future opponent as well.