JJ McCarthy On Being Named All-American, Michigan's Season, Enrolling Early
Rivals100 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy received his All-American jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.
McCarthy, one of the top signal-callers in America, will take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.
“It means a lot because it was something I always dreamed of when I was little,” McCarthy said. “It was one of those things that every young football player grows up seeing on TV. It’s gone on for decades, so it’s a really cool accomplishment. It doesn’t make me settled, but it’s an awesome accomplishment.”
McCarthy will have the opportunity to compete against and with other top recruits nationally, including future teammates like Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals250 defensive lineman Quintin Somerville and elite kicker/punter Tommy Doman.
“It’s going to be so much fun playing with all that talent, especially some of my future teammates,” McCarthy said. “All that talent in one place, it’s going to be great. The spotlight was on us at a young age, and those are the people I can relate to the best. We all come together in such a unique way. Getting to know the guys and build relationships that will last a lifetime is the awesome part.”
McCarthy, who committed to Michigan last year, is already getting a taste of being on a national stage. After all, McCarthy transferred from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to national powerhouse IMG Academy this offseason.
McCarthy passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns in IMG Academy’s 49-13 season opening victory over Venice (Fla.) High.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news