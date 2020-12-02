JJ McCarthy On Michigan's Season, QB Situation, Recruiting Donovan Edwards
Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy is back home after spending his senior season at national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.
But that doesn’t mean the grind has stopped.
McCarthy will spend the next month in Chicagoland training with private quarterback coach Greg Holcomb before heading up to Ann Arbor and enrolling early.
“Training is going well,” McCarthy said. “It’s right where we left off. I come in with a different attitude now. Being at IMG, you got the whole business atmosphere of football. Taking into consideration that this is my job and what I love to do, it’s just about getting better. I have this little saying ‘screw my feelings.’ Whatever is hurting soreness wise is just part of the process.”
McCarthy passed for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns and led La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a state title in his two years as starting quarterback. This season, McCarthy took on a new challenge and transferred to IMG Academy, which finished undefeated and ranked No. 1, per MaxPreps.
While in the Sunshine State, McCarthy took advantage of learning from former NFL players, working out at top notch facilities and playing against the best competition in the country.
“I felt like for me, my football IQ improved tremendously,” McCarthy said. “It was just the constant repetition of everything that helped me improve so much. It was the repetition of waking up early and having a gruesome work schedule. It almost felt like a four-month mental challenge. I’m so grateful because it put me in a place that I don’t think anything really can. I’m thankful that I came out stronger and more ready than ever.”
