Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz has been named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, an award annually given to the best center in college football.

Schmitz is a veteran on a young offensive line, and has helped the Gophers rushing attack become one of the best in the country in 2022. Behind his leadership, the Minnesota offensive line ranks top 25 nationally in both sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed.

According to Pro Football Focus, Schmitz is the top center in the country, and earned a first-team All-American spot on PFF as well.

Aside from Schmitz, Minnesota's Olusegun Oluwatimi and USC's Brett Nielon were also named finalists.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.