John Nestor to Enter Transfer Portal

Illinois State wide receiver Braden Contreras (9) recovers a fumbled punt in front of Iowa defensive back John Nestor (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Photo by (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))

Spring football practices are set to begin for Iowa tomorrow -- but the Hawkeyes will be without the services of one rising defensive back. In relatively surprising news, Hawkeye defensive back John Nestor announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Nestor, a sophomore defensive back out of Marist High School in Chicago, Illinois, arrived at Iowa as a 3-star recruit and quickly made himself a fixture on special teams coverage units. As a freshman, Nestor saw action in 10 games in 2023 and recorded a pair of tackles. Nestor also saw the field in 10 games in 2024, resuming his role on coverage units and also seeing the field on defense at times; he recorded 14 total tackles and also recovered a muffed punt in Iowa's 13-10 win over Nebraska. Prior to the 2024 season, Nestor's star seemed to be on a rapid ascent. He was expected to contend for the starting cornerback job opposite Jermari Harris in the Hawkeye defensive backfield. "I'm hoping for more of a role at corner," Nestor said. "I'm working for it every day. We've just got an opportunity at the end of the day -- me and a couple of other guys. Whoever earns it, earns it. We're all working our butts off day-in and day-out. We'll see what happens." Nestor earned multiple comparisons to former Iowa standout (and eventual NFL Draft pick) Riley Moss.

"He's a great player," Xavier Nwankpa said of Nestor. "I see a lot of potential in him. He's kind of like a Riley Moss. I'm excited to see what he's going to do in the coming years." "He's had a really good spring," Nwankpa said. "He's got his hand on some balls and is making a bunch of good plays or us. I'm really excited for what he's going to do this fall. It's exciting to have a guy like Riley back." "They just move similarly. If Coach Parker sees a clip of Riley, he just compares him to John every time. So, it's easy to see. They've got similar speed, but I think John has a little better ball skills right now," Nwankpa added.

Despite being a regular fixture in the defensive back two-deeps, Nestor never did ascend to that starting defensive back spot in 2024, even after Jermari Harris missed the final few games of the season with an injury. Nestor's departure will make defensive back an even higher priority for Iowa to address in the spring transfer portal. Iowa was already needing to add a defensive back to provide more leadership and stability to that unit; Nestor's departure increases the need to add more depth at the position as well.

"I would like to thank Coach [Kirk] Ferentz, Coach [Phil] Parker, Coach [Seth] Wallace, Coach [LeVar] Woods, and Coach TP [Tyler Parker, an analyst] for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes. I will forever be grateful for what you guys have done for me and my family," Nestor said in his statement announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal. In addition to thanking several other coaches and members of the training staff, Nestor also thanked his former teammates. "Last but certainly not least... to the Doughboyz: My dawgs! I love every single one of you guys and appreciate the impact you guys had on me. You boys gave me the best two years of my life! I will cherish the relationships I've had with every single one of you guys... BROTHERS FOR LIFE!" Nestor is not officially able to enter the transfer portal yet -- the spring transfer portal opens on April 16 and is set to close on April 25. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

