Geneseo (Ill.) junior offensive guard prospect Luke Johnsen (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) recently wrapped up his junior football season after a Round 1 loss to Carterville in the IHSA Class 4A State Playoffs. Johnsen recaps his just completed season along with filling us in on his recent visit to Northern Illinois University in this recruiting update.

"We made the state playoffs and lost to Carterville in the first round," Johnsen said. "It was hard that following Monday at school. It was just a hard day having to turn in equipment and not being able to play with the seniors anymore. We have some good kids coming back for next season, so I'm excited to see what we can do next year."

Johnsen, who played both tight end and defensive end for the Maple Leafs in 2022 also filled us in on his latest recruiting news and recent college visits.

"I've made game day visits already this season to Illinois for the game against Wyoming and I also went to NIU when they played Toledo earlier in the season. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Miami of Ohio, Drake, Western Illinois, Nebraska and a few other schools as well. Overall the game day visits to both Illinois and NIU went well and I really enjoyed getting to know the coaches at each school."

Johnsen also made a return visit to NIU on Sunday for a practice visit.

"I went back to NIU on Sunday for a visit. It was an invite only recruiting event and I was able to see a practice along with getting to talk with the coaches. They had maybe 20-25 kids total so it was a smaller group of kids which gave us a lot of time to spend with the coaches. NIU explained how they don't extend a ton of offers to kids and that once they offer you it's a real offer. NIU also had a good presentation about the academics they offer and how they also support the players from an academic standpoint. I was able to have a one on one talk with the NIU offensive line coach (Daryl Agpalsa) and he's a really nice guy. I also spent time talking to some of the other coaches at NIU and they said they would be back in school this winter and watch a workout. Overall I just love the coaches at NIU. They are all just good guys and they are also recruiting me the hardest so far."

So what's next this winter for Johnsen?

"I'm just getting back into the weight room and start training for the next season. I need to just be a better overall finisher. I'm going to work hard on getting bigger, stronger and definitely faster."

Johnsen also is excited for what comes back next season for Geneseo.

"We definitely grew as a team this past season.. We built a great bond as a team and our win over Rock Island was a highlight for sure. We just all came together as a team and really trusted each other. We also had very active leadership this past season and we need to carry that into next season. "