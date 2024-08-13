PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wS1hQUDRWNDJTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jon Budmayr Seeking Consistency from Iowa Wide Receiving Corps

Jon Budmayr discusses being named Iowa's WR coach, and details his position group.
Jon Budmayr discusses being named Iowa's WR coach, and details his position group. (Eliot Clough)
Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot is the recruiting analyst at Hawkeye Beacon. After starting in January of 2023, he has brought top-tier football and basketball coverage along with providing top-tier coverage of recruiting.

IOWA CITY -- Jon Budmayr was hired as the next wide receivers coach at Iowa in February of this year. Budmayr took over the position after previously serving as an analyst and special assistant to Kirk Ferentz with the Hawkeyes.

He spoke to the media for the first time in the position at Friday's media day. The former Wisconsin quarterback detailed how he ended up in the position, what he's done with the group since taking over, why he believes in the potential they've shown and more.

Budmayr appeared to be an early favorite for the position, considering his prior experience coaching quarterbacks at Wisconsin and serving as offensive coordinator at Colorado State.

"It's so tied together between quarterback and wide receiver," he said on Friday. "Whether I was playing quarterback, coaching them or coordinating, you're trying to be on the same page. You're constantly talking through how to attack leverages, where you fit within a progression, why it's so critical you impact the play through the run game to set up the play pass."

That carry over allows Budmayr to implement some things he and Tim Lester want to see from the position under the new offense.

"What I've done is look at what we're asking the position to do," he said. "What's their job, how do they do it. Once they're taught, they put it on tape and we emphasize the consistency. ... Whatever we do, it's going to be done for a reason so they get better at those things."

Consistency is Budmayr's number one priority.

"You don't know at what point the ball is going to find you," he said. "But, if you're doing your job consistently, and you're in the right place at the right time, the ball will eventually find you. ... Opportunities will come, and when they do, we've got to capitalize on them."

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2hvN1pyUGkzRjM0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

All-in-all, the group is relatively young, with Kaden Wetjen being the only senior amongst the group. So, not only instilling consistency, but finding it within the position group is of utmost import.

"There's not a lot of production within the room, so we're trying to find out who the guys are that we can trust," Budmayr said. "The competition is really healthy right now. When you get that, it brings out the best in everybody. There's tremendous opportunity for everybody in the room. I think they all see that."

Jacob Gill runs to the sideline at Kids' Day.
Jacob Gill runs to the sideline at Kids' Day. (Eliot Clough)

So far, a crew of wide receivers are beginning to earn that trust -- namely Northwestern transfer Jacob Gill.

"Jacob has flashed quite a bit throughout camp so far," Budmayr said. "He's a guy that joined the program this summer and worked really hard to understand the system so that we could put him out there. He's got a great skill set. The way he plays is just at a different speed. He's been fun to watch throughout camp."

Walk-on Iowa Western transfer, Wetjen has stepped up as well.

"He's got legit speed, and he's an absolute threat from that standpoint," Budmayr said. "I like the approach he's had so far in camp, because he's doing the little things we're asking him to do."

Throw in a young wideout like Jarriett Buie and the group is starting to show their potential.

"He's continuing to work and understand how we're teaching the position -- what we're asking him to do," Budmayr added. "Each day there's something that shows up from the previous meeting that he gets a little bit better at. He's working at the X position right now, which I think is a good spot for him. He's got the ability to win one-on-one matchups."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2VkZ3l0aW0ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2pvbi1idWRtYXlyLXNlZWtpbmctY29uc2lzdGVuY3ktZnJvbS1p b3dhLXdpZGUtcmVjZWl2aW5nLWNvcnBzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZlZGd5dGltLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGam9uLWJ1ZG1heXItc2Vla2luZy1jb25zaXN0ZW5jeS1m cm9tLWlvd2Etd2lkZS1yZWNlaXZpbmctY29ycHMmYzU9MjAyMjcxOTY1MCZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=