Jonah Pace on Commitment: "I Knew I was in the Right Place"

Central Michigan transfer defensive lineman Jonah Pace committed to Iowa on Monday evening. Premium subscribers knew of his incoming commitment over a week prior to his announcement.

The former Chippewa caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss what went into his decision to enter the transfer portal, why Iowa was his choice, what he's hoping to get out of his time in Iowa City and more.