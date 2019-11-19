There are a lot of college players in Amani Jones shoes that might end up being frustrated and bitter. Jones started last season as Iowa's middle linebacker and lost the job in the first quarter of the first game. This season he was going to be Iowa's rush end specialist on passing downs and now he is out of that role. What Jones has done is embrace the role he has on special teams and provide leadership for that group. He's done all of that with a smile on his face as he goes on to the field enjoying Hawkeye fans screaming "IOWA" after a score. Jones discusses his Iowa career, playing against Illinois (where he was once committed), and what he has seen from the Illini this season.

