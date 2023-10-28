Walk-on running back Jordan Nubin rushed for over 200 yards and two touchdowns while Athan Kaliakmanis had the best day of his season completing 14-of-22 passing attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium 27-12.

In the second half, the Gophers would run the ball 26 times while throwing it just four times. On those 26 attempts, they would garner 145 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, wearing down Michigan State's front seven as the game went on.

Early on it looked like it was going to be a rough day for the Golden Gophers on the ground, totaling just 55 rushing yards on 24 carries. However, as P.J. Fleck has preached throughout the season, the Gophers have to be content with doing the boring. The Gophers co-offensive coordinators, Greg Harbaugh Jr and Matt Simon did just that, sticking with the rushing attack in the second half despite the fact Athan Kaliakmanis had a strong half, completing 13-of-18 passing attempts in the first 30 minutes of play for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Entering the game, there were major questions surrounding the Golden Gophers rushing attack and how successful the run game would be without Darius Taylor and Zach Evans who were both ruled out for the contest . The injuries left the Gophers with just Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler and the aforementioned Nubin.

While Jordan Nubin was the star of Saturday's game, it was Sean Tyler who got the start. Tyler who was expected to be a big part of the Gophers' offense had season his role this season become diminished due to fumbling issues. Those fumbling issues would emerge again on the Gophers' second play from scrimmage as was stripped of the ball on a one-yard run up the middle of the Michigan State defense. Tyler would only receive one other carry for the remainder of the game.

The fumble would be recovered by the Spartans at the Gophers 26-yard line. The Golden Gohpers defense which was a huge part of their win against Iowa a week ago was stout once again on Saturday and was able to keep the Spartans to just a field goal off the Tyler fumble.

The Gophers' next offensive drive would not go too much better than the first, after having moved the ball close to midfield, Athan Kaliakmanis was strip-sacked, allowing the Spartans to recover the fumble at the Minnesota 33-yard line.

Once again, Joe Rossi's defensive unit was able to answer the call, keeping Michigan State to a 42-yard field goal, to make it a 6-0 game within the first six minutes. Minnesota's ability to keep Michigan State to a pair of field goals early on was a huge victory for the Gophers and proved to be vital as the game progressed.

The field goal for Michigan State would be the last time the Spartans would be able to put up points until midway through the fourth quarter.

For the Gophers offense, it wouldn't be until the second quarter that they found any sort of offensive success. The Gophers' fifth drive of the game would be a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took the Gophers all the way down to the Spartans' 17-yard line. Dragan Kesich, who has been stellar all season long would however have his first attempt of the day block, keeping the Gophers off the board.

The offense wouldn't be discouraged, however, as immediately following a quick three-and-out forced by the defense, the Gophers would go 53 yards over eight plays before Dragich hit a 25-yard field goal to make it a 6-3 game.

Looking to score again before the end of the first half, the Gophers had arguably their best drive of the game. With just 3:14 left in the second quarter, the Gophers were pinned deep at their six-yard line. Athan Kaliakmanis on the drive was nearly perfect, completing passes of 13, 18, 30, and 22 yards on the drive, the final being a touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson to put the Gophers ahead 10-6 before the break.

Jackson coming off a strong performance against Iowa had another great day for the Gophers, this time totaling seven receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 10 times throughout Saturday's contest, five more than Kaliakmanis's next top target, Corey Crooms who had two receptions and 42 yards across five targets.

In the second half, Michigan State would have a quality offensive drive, going 52 yards on eight plays but a Jonathan Kim 53-yard field goal attempt from 53 yards out would be no good, keeping the Gophers up 10-6.

The Gophers' defense would be called upon again to answer the call following a Golden Gophers turnover, this time an Athan Kaliakmanis pass being intercepted by safety Jaren Mangham. The Spartans would quickly come out and hit a 30-yard pass that moved them close to midfield but the Gophers defense wouldn't allow them to pick up another first down on the drive, forcing them to punt from midfield.

After taking over at their own 13, the Golden Gophers would have their second touchdown of the evening going 87 yards on nine plays. The drive was headlined by a trio of long runs beginning with an Athan Kaliakmanis keeper that went for 18 yards before Jordan Nubin had back-to-back runs of 19 and 18 yards to give Minnesota a 17-6 lead.

Michigan State would not go down without a fight, however, scoring their first touchdown of the day with 8:37 remaining in the first half thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass by Tyrell Henry. The Spartans would attempt a two-point conversion but would fail.

On the drive, Michigan State substituted in backup quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was able to add a bit more of a dual-threat capability to the Spartans offense. He finished the game 8-for-12 for 73 yards and a touchdown while also having six carries for 52 yards for the Spartans.

After Michigan State attempted a late onside kick, the Gophers offense would respond accordingly with a second-straight touchdown drive. Jordan Nubin would pick up his second touchdown of the game, by being able to get it in from just two yards out. A few minutes later after Jah Joyner strip-sacked Sam Leavitt, Kesich would add a second field goal to extend the Gophers lead to 24-12. The Gophers defense would then seal the win with a Tre'von Jones interception.



