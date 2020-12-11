Bollingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters won’t get to play a senior season. The state of Illinois cancelled football in 2020, and the plan is for a modified season to take place in the spring. However, Walters, a class of 2021 prospect is committed to Notre Dame and plans to enroll as a student in early February. Thousands of high school football players wish they were in Walters’ shoes as a future Notre Dame football player, but it’s still tough on the 6-2, 185-pounder not having a senior season with his teammates. “It’s pretty sad to be honest,” he added. “When my team was practicing this fall, I was out there with him but not actually participating because I’m not going to be there [in the spring].

The 6-2, 185-pounder plans to sign with the Fighting Irish next Wednesday.

“I haven’t played a football game in over a year and I just want to be playing, but what can you do? I train every day but it’s not super football focused – it’s weight and speed training.” Football is right around the corner for Walters, hopefully. By enrolling early, he will be able to participate in spring football for the Fighting Irish, but who knows what that will look like at this moment in time. Walters plans to sign his national letter of intent with the Fighting Irish next Wednesday, and he can’t wait to get started with his future team. “It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I haven’t played football in so long. It’s going to be so different, especially since I’m going to the next level. I can’t wait. I was talking to Coach [Matt] Balis, and he said that after signing day, they can send me a workout routine and things I can do to prepare myself. I can’t wait to get rolling and transform myself into a college athlete.”