After an amazing visit and phone call with @Martin_Miami_HC , I am honored to have received a scholarship offer to Miami of Ohio! @CoachDShearer pic.twitter.com/vzZdOOvfET

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East junior kicker recruit Dominic Dzioban (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) was able to land his first scholarship offer on Monday from Miami of Ohio. Dzioban checks in and discusses adding his first offer from the Miami of Ohio Redhawks and much more in this recruiting update.

"I was pretty surprised when Miami (Ohio) offered me," Dzioban said. "I made a junior day visit on Sunday and I thought it went great but the coaches really never mentioned anything about offering me until I talked to head coach (Chuck) Martin today."

Dzioban discussed his thoughts and impressions of Miami of Ohio.

"I had a great visit on Sunday to Miami of Ohio. They have an amazing campus and it's just a really nice area. Miami of Ohio also has great facilities and everything seems to be brand new. I also really got a long great with the coaches at Miami and they just seem like an amazing staff. The coaches at Miami talked about staying in touch and making sure that I come back again for another visit later this spring. Again I had no idea that they would offer me until they got ahold of me today. It's just very exciting to add my first offer from Miami of Ohio."

Dzioban has also continued to draw steady recruiting interest this late winter.

"Besides Miami of Ohio I've also been in contact with Illinois, Iowa, Washington State and Kansas State. I've been down to Illinois to visit them three different times now and I get along really well with special teams coach Ligs (Bob Ligashesky) and he's one of the best coaches in the business."

Dzioban, who also punts for the Griffins and head coach Rob Zvonar has continued to work on improving his kicking this off season.

"I'm able to kick indoors pretty close to my house and I've been just working on just being able to get my form down and working on just repetition and being as consistent as I can. I work with my kicking coaches (Nick Setta and Tom Lynch) and they have also been a huge help to helping me become a better overall kicker."

So does Dzioban prefer kicking or punting?

"I'm definitely a better kicker but I'm also pretty open and willing to kick and punt. I have pretty good range kicking and my longest kick was 64 yards in practice off the ground with no tee."

