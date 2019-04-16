Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East junior kicker recruit Dominic Dzioban (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a Saturday unofficial visit to Miami of Ohio and last night decided to give the Redhawks his verbal commitment. Dzioban discusses his decision here.

"I made a visit to Miami of Ohio on Saturday with my parents and I had a great visit," Dzioban said. "I was able to learn more about the school and the football program including getting to have a long visit with head coach Chuck Martin. I took a few days and talked it over and decided I wanted to commit to Miami."

"I just had a great visit on Saturday to Miami of Ohio and I was able to get every question I had about the school and the program answered on Saturday. When I was first offered by Miami I had no idea what they had to offer and what they are all about. Miami has a historic campus and they also offer an amazing education. It seems like every facility at Miami is brand new and Oxford is just a great small college town. Miami really offers everything I was looking for in a school and having a chance to go to Miami on a full scholarship is a huge opportunity I couldn't pass by at all."

Dzioban also considered his other college options but in the end felt Miami was the best fit for him.

"Illinois wanted me to kick for them and I had gotten closer with them, but the more I thought about it the more I know that I belong at Miami. I was planning to hit the road this summer for several one day camps, but Miami's offer really changed all of that for me. I'm just very excited about my decision and my parent and family are also very excited for me."

Dzioban is thrilled to have made an early college decision.

"I'm really happy about having made an early decision. I can just get back to focusing on my school year and getting back to focusing strictly on my team this summer and fall. We are working to get back to the state championship game and I don't need to deal with my recruiting any longer. It definitely takes a lot of the stress from recruiting away."

