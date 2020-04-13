Bradley (Ill.) junior kicker/punter prospect Collyn Hopkins (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) is a nationally ranked kicker and pinter who continues to draw recruiting interest and attention from a nation-wide basis. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2021 here.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well for me," Hopkins said. "I've been in touch with several different college coaches, and I've also been able to already make several college campus visits."

Hopkins, who is a nationally ranked kicker and punter by National Kicking Rankings filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been talking to coaches from Oklahoma State, Memphis, Miami of Ohio, SIU, Drake, Rutgers, Western Kentucky, Valparaiso, Indiana State, Illinois State, Minnesota and Kansas State. I've been able to already make visits to Indiana, Illinois, Toledo. NIU, Central Michigan and also Iowa. I had visits planned to Illinois, Toledo, Miami of Ohio, Western Kentucky and Northwestern but those have all been cancelled because of the Coronavirus. I'm also hoping to make up some of those visits later this spring or maybe this summer."

Hopkins is also hoping to get back out on the road including getting out to several college camps this summer.

"It's been pretty frustrating because a lot of the college coaches said they planned to either come to school to watch me kick this spring, or they wanted me to come out and kick for them this summer. The NCAA already cancelled spring in school visits so I'm just hoping to show college coaches what I can do this summer. I guess all we can do as recruits is sit and wait and see what happens."

Hopkins also filled us in on his life under the current Coronavirus pandemic.

"I have E Learning Monday through Friday and it's been different but I'm getting used to it. We have some classes on Zoom so at least you can see some faces from class online. We have homework and assignments every day and I've been able to keep up with all of my work. I'm also going out to kick and work on my game every day along with working out at home with some of the workouts we have from our coaches. I've been just trying to stay busy by spending more time with my family and just playing more with my little brother who's 4 years old."

So does Hopkins have a dream school?

"Illinois is my dream school. They just offer a great combination of strong academics and Big Ten football. Illinois is also close to home and they just have a lot to offer."



