DeKalb (IL) senior kicker recruit Connor Tierney (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) was able to add a recent offer from Indiana State and gave the Sycamores his verbal commitment this past weekend. Tierney, who's a state record setting kicker discusses his decision here.

"Indiana State just feels like a brand new program," Tierney said. "They have either built brand new facilities or have upgrades facilities. When Indiana State offered me a full scholarship it was a big deal for me. Indiana State hit all the check marks for me in a school and I'm just really excited about my decision."

Tierney, who currently has the IHSA state record for consecutive extra points (103) as well as approached a handful of other records pointed towards several factors in giving Indiana State his verbal commitment.

"I really like the coaches at Indiana State and they are one of the few schools that actually has a full time special teams assistant coach in Coach Kevin Abrams. Coach Abrams and also head coach Curt Mallory are just great guys and are getting the football program headed in the right direction. I have visited Indiana State a few times now and they have a lot to offer. Getting a full scholarship was great and an offer that was too hard to pass up."

Tierney camped at a few schools this summer and was drawing more and more recruiting attention.

"I camped at both Illinois and also Northwestern this summer and I felt that I did well at both camps. I was in contact with the coaches from Indiana State, Iowa State, Cornell, Holy Cross and also Western Kentucky a bit. I've also camped at NIU for a few years and NIU also had interest in me but NIU also signed a kicker to a scholarship in it's last class so the timing just wasn't good for me at NIU."

Connor Tierney is committed to Indiana State.