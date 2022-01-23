Kaden Feagin talks Iowa junior day

Four-star running back Kaden Feagin was able to visit Iowa City twice last summer and then two more times for games in the fall. This weekend, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Illinois returned to campus for a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes, which gave him a chance to get some more one-on-one time with the Iowa coaching staff.

"I got to talk to Coach Ferentz for about 30 minutes in his office," said Feagin. "Then after that, they just showed us around and then I went to a position meeting with Coach Betts and he took me through what the running backs do."

With great size and surprising speed, Feagin's skill set could be a good fit for the scheme that running backs coach Ladell Betts diagrammed on Sunday.

"He just asks the running backs to be able to see the hole and once you see it, hit it hard," Feagin said. "I think that fits pretty well with my running style."

Overall, the other thing Feagin said he took away from his conversations with the coaches was the stability of Iowa's staff under Kirk Ferentz, who just finished his 23rd season as head coach for the Hawkeyes.

"The message from the coaches was the tradition and knowing that if you go to Iowa there would not be many coaching changes," Feagin said.

Currently, Feagin's list of scholarship offers includes Iowa, Illinois, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Purdue, and Rutgers. After trips to Iowa and Illinois this month, he is eyeing a couple more Midwest trips in the near future.

"I’m going to Notre Dame on Saturday and I might go to Purdue on Sunday," said Feagin.