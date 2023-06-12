June was supposed to be a busy month for Austin Alexander. The top-ranked cornerback in Illinois had four official visits set that would take him through the end of the month.

Last weekend he went on his first official visit to Kansas. Alexander met with the coaches and players to learn more about the program. His host was Damarius McGhee, who transferred in January from LSU.

Alexander said he gained a lot of information being around the players.

“The visit was great,” Alexander said. “All the coaches showed me love, but the best part was spending the time with the players because they really gave me the rundown of how much they care for you. One of the players who was my host came from LSU, and he told me it's a big difference. You don't commit to a logo and that they're building something at Kansas.”

Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson is the lead recruiter for Alexander. He met with Alexander and his family several times on the visit.

“Coach Peterson, he's cool,” Alexander said. “When I asked the players, they said he is probably one of the coolest coaches, and he understands each player.”